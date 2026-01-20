US military seizes another Venezuela-linked tanker in the Caribbean

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said it seized a Venezuela-linked tanker on Tuesday in the Caribbean, marking the seventh such apprehension since the start of U.S. President Donald Trump’s month-long campaign to control Venezuela’s oil flows.

The U.S. military’s Southern Command, which is overseeing nearly a dozen warships and thousands of troops in the Caribbean, said in a statement it apprehended the Motor Vessel Sagitta “without incident.”

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Chris Reese)