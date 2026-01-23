Rubio says Haiti transitional council must be dissolved by Feb 7

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council (CPT) must be dissolved by February 7, as he backed Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé in a phone call with the Haitian leader, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

Rubio emphasized the importance of Fils-Aimé’s tenure continuing amid gang violence on the island, , Pigott said, after members of the council have sought to remove him before the council’s mandate ends.

“The United States will ensure there is a steep cost for corrupt politicians who support vicious gangs and wreak terrorism on Haiti,” Pigott added..

(Reporting by Simon Lewis)