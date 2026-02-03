https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/03/ukraine-to-adjust-peace-negotiators-work-after-russia-s-strike-zelenskiy-says

Ukraine to adjust peace negotiators’ work after Russia’s strike, Zelenskiy says

L’Ucraina modificherà il lavoro dei negoziatori di pace dopo l’attacco della Russia, dice Zelenskiy

Reuters
3.2.2026
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the official opening of Cyprus taking over the EU presidency at the THOC theatre in Nicosia, Cyprus January 7, 2026. HADJIELIA KYRIAKOS /PIO/Handout via REUTERS (Reuters)

KYIV, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The work of Ukraine’s negotiating team will be adjusted after Russia’s overnight attack on Ukrainian energy facilities, which involved a record number of ballistic missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.

“It was a deliberate attack against energy infrastructure, involving a record number of ballistic missiles,” Zelenskiy said.

“The Russian army exploited the U.S. proposal to briefly halt strikes not to support diplomacy, but to stockpile missiles and wait until the coldest days of the year, when temperatures across large parts of Ukraine drop below -20°C (-4°F).”

The next round of peace talks with Russian and U.S. officials is due to start on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, Olena Harmash; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

