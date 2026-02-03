Ukraine to adjust peace negotiators’ work after Russia’s strike, Zelenskiy says

KYIV, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The work of Ukraine’s negotiating team will be adjusted after Russia’s overnight attack on Ukrainian energy facilities, which involved a record number of ballistic missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.

“It was a deliberate attack against energy infrastructure, involving a record number of ballistic missiles,” Zelenskiy said.

“The Russian army exploited the U.S. proposal to briefly halt strikes not to support diplomacy, but to stockpile missiles and wait until the coldest days of the year, when temperatures across large parts of Ukraine drop below -20°C (-4°F).”

The next round of peace talks with Russian and U.S. officials is due to start on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

