https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/04/china-s-xi-and-trump-talk-by-phone-chinese-state-media-report

China’s Xi and Trump talk by phone, Chinese state media report

Xi e Trump si sono parlati al telefono, riferiscono i media statali cinesi

Reuters
4.2.2026
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk as they leave after a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. REU (Reuters)

BEIJING, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported, ahead of an expected visit by Trump to China in April.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Chinese state media did not provide further details on the call.

The two leaders last spoke by phone in late November, after which Trump touted “extremely strong” relations with China.

The call with Trump also came hours after Xi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link. The Kremlin said Putin accepted an invitation from Xi to visit China in the first half of this year.

Following months of trade tensions triggered by Trump’s tariffs last year, relations between Washington and Beijing stabilised after a meeting between the leaders in October in South Korea, where a fragile trade truce was struck.

(Reporting by Xiuhao Chen, Shi Bu and Ryan Woo, editing by Louise Heavens, Andrew Heavens and Mark Heinrich)

