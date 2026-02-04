South Africa’s DA leader won’t seek re-election in April

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen told a press conference on Wednesday that he would not seek re-election as the party’s leader in April.

Steenhuisen has led the pro-business DA since 2019 and is currently agriculture minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

“For the rest of this term of office, I will focus all of my time and energy as Minister of Agriculture on defeating the most devastating foot and mouth disease outbreak our country has ever seen,” he said.

(Reporting by Sfundo Parakozov;Editing by Alexander Winning)