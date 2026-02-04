https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/04/south-africa-s-da-leader-won-t-seek-re-election-in-april

South Africa’s DA leader won’t seek re-election in April

Il leader del DA sudafricano non si ricandiderà alle elezioni di aprile

Reuters
4.2.2026
John Steenhuisen, leader of the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) and Minister of Agriculture of South Africa, arrives at the Cape Town City Hall ahead of the State Of The Nation (SONA) address by South African president Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town, Sou (Reuters)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen told a press conference on Wednesday that he would not seek re-election as the party’s leader in April.

Steenhuisen has led the pro-business DA since 2019 and is currently agriculture minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

“For the rest of this term of office, I will focus all of my time and energy as Minister of Agriculture on defeating the most devastating foot and mouth disease outbreak our country has ever seen,” he said.

(Reporting by Sfundo Parakozov;Editing by Alexander Winning)

