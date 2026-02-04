https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/04/south-korea-parliament-to-finalise-bill-on-us-investment-fund-by-march-9

South Korea parliament to finalise bill on US investment fund by March 9

Il parlamento della Corea del Sud deve finalizzare il disegno di legge sul fondo di investimento statunitense entro il 9 marzo

Reuters
4.2.2026
Shipping containers are seen at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji (Reuters)

SEOUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - South Korea’s National Assembly has agreed to finalise a bill to make investments in the United States by March 9 under a trade deal between the countries, the ruling and main opposition parties said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened last week to hike tariffs on imports from South Korea, blaming a delay in enacting a trade deal in which the Asian ally promised to invest $350 billion in the United States.

A special committee will be set up on February 9 and have the power to draft the bill, which will be finalised by March 9, the two main parties’ floor leaders said in a briefing.

South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party in November introduced the bill to establish a special fund to finance the investment committed in the U.S. in return for lowering the tariffs to 15% on Korean autos.

(Reporting by Heejin Kim, Hyunjoo Jin and Jack KimEditing by Ed Davies)

