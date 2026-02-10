https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/10/china-willing-to-help-cuba-amid-jet-fuel-shortage-foreign-ministry-says

China willing to help Cuba amid jet fuel shortage, foreign ministry says

La Cina è disposta ad aiutare Cuba in caso di carenza di carburante per aerei, dice il ministero degli Esteri

Reuters
10.2.2026
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian attends a press conference in Beijing, China April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang (Reuters)

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said there had been no reports of its citizens being stranded in Cuba due to airlines suspending flights to the country because of a jet fuel shortage, following the U.S. blocking of shipments from Venezuela.

“China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, and opposes foreign interference,” Lin Jian, a foreign ministry spokesperson, told a regular news conference. “We will always provide support and help to the Cuban side to the best of our ability.”

(Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

