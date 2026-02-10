China willing to help Cuba amid jet fuel shortage, foreign ministry says

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said there had been no reports of its citizens being stranded in Cuba due to airlines suspending flights to the country because of a jet fuel shortage, following the U.S. blocking of shipments from Venezuela.

“China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, and opposes foreign interference,” Lin Jian, a foreign ministry spokesperson, told a regular news conference. “We will always provide support and help to the Cuban side to the best of our ability.”

