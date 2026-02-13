https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/13/german-foreign-minister-some-in-nato-irritated-by-us-remarks

German foreign minister: some in NATO irritated by US remarks

Ministro degli esteri tedesco: alcuni membri della NATO sono irritati dalle dichiarazioni degli USA

Reuters
13.2.2026
German Minister of Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul speaks during news conference in Riga, Latvia January 26, 2026. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins (Reuters)

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s foreign minister said on Friday that recent comments by U.S. government representatives have caused irritation within NATO, and the Munich Security Conference is an opportunity to overcome differences.

“This alliance is also under pressure. There is alienation, there is irritation about some of the things we hear from Washington. We need to talk about this here together. We want to define our common denominators and the meaning of NATO,” Johann Wadephul told German broadcaster ARD, speaking from Munich.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Seythal)

