German foreign minister: some in NATO irritated by US remarks

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s foreign minister said on Friday that recent comments by U.S. government representatives have caused irritation within NATO, and the Munich Security Conference is an opportunity to overcome differences.

“This alliance is also under pressure. There is alienation, there is irritation about some of the things we hear from Washington. We need to talk about this here together. We want to define our common denominators and the meaning of NATO,” Johann Wadephul told German broadcaster ARD, speaking from Munich.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Seythal)