China summons Western envoys in Hong Kong over Jimmy Lai sentencing criticism

La Cina convoca gli inviati occidentali a Hong Kong per le critiche alla sentenza di Jimmy Lai

Reuters
14.2.2026
Media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, arrives the Court of Final Appeal by prison van in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo (Reuters)

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry commissioner’s office in Hong Kong said on Saturday it had summoned the heads of the UK, U.S., Australian and European Union missions over their officials’ negative comments on Jimmy Lai’s sentencing.

The office said it expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” and urged those governments to respect China’s sovereignty and Hong Kong’s rule of law, stop “irresponsible” remarks on national security cases and cease interfering in Hong Kong and China’s internal affairs.

Earlier this month, a Hong Kong court sentenced Lai, a prominent China critic and former media tycoon, to 20 years in prison in a landmark foreign‑collusion case under the city’s national security law.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

