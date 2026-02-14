https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/14/eu-should-bring-to-life-mutual-defence-pact-von-der-leyen-says

EU should ‘bring to life’ mutual defence pact, von der Leyen says

L’Unione europea dovrebbe “dare vita” a un patto di mutua difesa, dice von der Leyen

Reuters
14.2.2026
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2026. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen (Reuters)

MUNICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The European Union should “bring to life” a mutual defence pact anchored in its founding treaty, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

“Mutual defence is not an optional task for the European Union. It is an obligation within our own treaty,” von der Leyen said in a speech at the conference.

“It is our collective commitment to stand by each other in case of aggression, or in simple terms: one for all and all for one. And this is Europe’s meaning.”

(Reporting by Andrew Gray; Editing by Sarah Marsh)

