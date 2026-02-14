EU should ‘bring to life’ mutual defence pact, von der Leyen says

MUNICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The European Union should “bring to life” a mutual defence pact anchored in its founding treaty, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

“Mutual defence is not an optional task for the European Union. It is an obligation within our own treaty,” von der Leyen said in a speech at the conference.

“It is our collective commitment to stand by each other in case of aggression, or in simple terms: one for all and all for one. And this is Europe’s meaning.”

