https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/14/france-reasonably-optimistic-of-g7-maritime-ban-on-russian-oil-minister-says

France ‘reasonably optimistic’ of G7 maritime ban on Russian oil, minister says

La Francia “ragionevolmente ottimista” sul divieto marittimo del G7 sul petrolio russo, dice il ministro

Reuters
14.2.2026
French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot holds a press conference at the Pine Residence, the official residence of the French ambassador to Lebanon, in Beirut, Lebanon February 6, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo (Reuters)

MUNICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Some G7 countries have expressed willingness to move ahead with maritime services ban of Russian oil and France is “reasonably optimistic a deal can be reached, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Saturday.

“We hope to be able to include it in the 20th (EU) sanctions package we are actively preparing,” Barrot told reporters after a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Munich.

“Some of the G7 countries have expressed willingness to move forward. The jury is still out, but my expectations are reasonably optimistic,” he added.

(Reporting by John Irish, writing Leigh ThomasEditing by Bernadette Baum)

