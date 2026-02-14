https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/14/german-defence-minister-calls-for-predictable-u-s-partnership

German defence minister calls for predictable U.S. partnership

Reuters
14.2.2026
Germany’s Defence Minister Boris Pistorius attends a signing ceremony during the Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2026. Michael Bihlmayer/Pool via REUTERS (Reuters)

MUNICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius called for a predictable and reliable partnership between the United States and its European partners, which he said had to build up their hard defence capacity.

Responding to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s remarks earlier on Saturday, which criticised many aspects of what the international system had become, Pistorius agreed that institutions needed reform but said the answer could not be for a state to try to go it alone.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; editing by James Mackenzie)

