https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/14/nato-s-rutte-says-russians-suffering-crazy-losses-in-ukraine

NATO’s Rutte says Russians suffering ‘crazy losses’ in Ukraine

Rutte della NATO dice che i russi stanno subendo “perdite pazzesche” in Ucraina

Reuters
14.2.2026
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte sits next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as he speaks during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2026. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen (Reuters)

BERLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russia is suffering “crazy losses” in Ukraine, tallying around 65,000 soldiers over the last two months, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.

Separately, he told a media roundtable that the NATO alliance was strong enough that Russia would not currently try to attack it.

“We will win every fight with Russia if they attack us now, and we have to make sure in two, four, six years that same is still the case,” he said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Writing by Sarah MarshEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Alimentazione La pasta protagonista delle Olimpiadi Andrew Keh
Editoriali La fine delle libertà a Hong Kong
Israele I crimini tra palestinesi convengono a Israele Neve Gordon
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati