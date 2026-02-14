https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/14/uk-allies-say-they-re-convinced-kremlin-critic-navalny-was-poisoned

UK, allies say they’re convinced Kremlin critic Navalny was poisoned

Regno Unito e alleati si dicono convinti che il critico del Cremlino Navalny sia stato avvelenato

Reuters
14.2.2026
A person lays flowers at the grave of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny while marking the first anniversary of his death at a cemetery in Moscow, Russia, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo (Reuters)

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain and allies France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands are convinced that late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a lethal toxin in a penal colony two years ago, they said in a joint statement on Saturday.

That was the conclusion of the five governments based on analyses of samples from Navalny, according to the statement issued in London.

It added that the analyses had conclusively confirmed the presence of epibatidine, a toxin found in poison dart frogs in South America and not found naturally in Russia. The Russian government has denied any responsibility for Navalny’s death.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Mark Heinrich)

