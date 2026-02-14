UK’s Starmer says we must build ‘hard power’ at European security conference

Feb 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the need to build “hard power” and be ready to fight if necessary, speaking on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference aimed at bolstering European defence and diplomatic ties.

“We are not at a crossroads today, the road ahead is straight, and it is clear we must build our hard power, because that is the currency of the age,” he said, following European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s opening remarks.

“We must be able to deter aggression, and yes, if necessary, we must be ready to fight, to do whatever it takes to protect our people, our values and our way of life and, as Europe, we must stand on our own two feet.”

