https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/15/contract-worker-dies-at-rio-tinto-mine-in-guinea

Contract worker dies at Rio Tinto mine in Guinea

Un lavoratore a contratto muore nella miniera di Rio Tinto in Guinea

Reuters
15.2.2026

Feb 15 (Reuters) - A contract worker died on Saturday following an incident at Rio Tinto’s SimFer project in Nzerekore, Guinea, the company said, without giving details of what happened.

All activity at the SimFer site, which produces iron ore, is currently suspended, Rio Tinto said in its statement on Sunday.

The company will investigate and Chief Executive Simon Trott will travel to Guinea this week, it said.

Last August, a contract worker died in an incident at the same mine.

(Reporting by Ruchika Khanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

