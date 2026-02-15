https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/15/netanyahu-deal-with-iran-must-dismantle-nuclear-infrastructure-not-just-stop-enrichment-process

Netanyahu: Deal with Iran must dismantle nuclear infrastructure, not just stop enrichment process

Netanyahu: L’accordo con l’Iran deve smantellare le infrastrutture nucleari, non solo fermare il processo di arricchimento

Reuters
15.2.2026
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacts during the funeral of Israeli hostage Ran Gvili, an off-duty police officer who was killed fighting militants that had infiltrated Israel during the deadly October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, and the last hos (Reuters)

JERUSALEM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he told U.S. President Donald Trump last week that any deal with Iran must include the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, not just stopping the enrichment process.

Speaking at the annual Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Netanyahu also said Israel still needs to “complete the job” of destroying all tunnels in Gaza. Israel, he said, has already dismantled 150 km (93 miles) of an estimated 500 km.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Susan Fenton)

