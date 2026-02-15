Netanyahu: Deal with Iran must dismantle nuclear infrastructure, not just stop enrichment process

JERUSALEM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he told U.S. President Donald Trump last week that any deal with Iran must include the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, not just stopping the enrichment process.
Speaking at the annual Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Netanyahu also said Israel still needs to “complete the job” of destroying all tunnels in Gaza. Israel, he said, has already dismantled 150 km (93 miles) of an estimated 500 km.
