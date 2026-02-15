Netanyahu: Deal with Iran must dismantle nuclear infrastructure, not just stop enrichment process

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacts during the funeral of Israeli hostage Ran Gvili, an off-duty police officer who was killed fighting militants that had infiltrated Israel during the deadly October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, and the last hos ( Reuters )

Il primo ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu reagisce durante il funerale dell’ostaggio israeliano Ran Gvili, un agente di polizia fuori servizio ucciso mentre combatteva contro i militanti infiltrati in Israele durante l’attacco mortale di Hamas del 7 ottobre 2023 e l’ultimo ostaggio recuperato da Gaza i cui resti sono stati finalmente riportati in Israele il 26 gennaio, nella città meridionale di Meitar, Israele, 28 gennaio 2026. CHAIM GOLDBERG/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo ( Reuters )