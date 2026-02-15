Rubio says US is not disputing Navalny poisoning assessment by Europeans

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday called “troubling” a report by five European allies blaming Russia for killing late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny using toxin from poison dart frogs, adding that Washington had no reason to question it.

“We obviously are aware of the report. It’s a troubling report. We’re aware of that case of Mr. Navalny and certainly..we don’t have any reason to question it. We’re not disputing. We’re going to do a fight with these countries over it. But it was their report, and they put that out there,” Rubio, speaking at a news conference in Bratislava during a visit there.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)