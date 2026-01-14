https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/14/us-to-suspend-visa-processing-for-75-nations-next-week-fox-news-reports

US to suspend visa processing for 75 nations next week, Fox News reports

14.1.2026
U.S. flag and U.S. H-1B Visa application form are seen in this illustration taken September 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (Reuters)

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is suspending all visa processing for visitors from 75 countries starting January 21, Fox News reported on Wednesday, citing a memo from the U.S. State Department.

Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil, Nigeria, Thailand are among the affected countries, according to the report.

Representatives for the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported memo, which Fox News said directs U.S. embassies to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses its procedures. No time frame was provided.

The reported pause comes amid the sweeping immigration crackdown pursued by Republican U.S. President Donald Trump since taking office last January.

In November, Trump had vowed to “permanently pause” migration from all “Third World Countries” following a shooting near the White House by an Afghan national that killed a National Guard member.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

