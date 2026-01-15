https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/15/flash-flooding-hits-australia-s-victoria-state-cars-washed-out-to-sea

Flash flooding hits Australia’s Victoria state, cars washed out to sea

Un&#39;alluvione improvvisa colpisce lo stato australiano di Victoria, auto spazzate via in mare

Reuters
15.1.2026
Cows stand in a field as smoke from the Longwood bushfire rises above the tree tops, as out-of-control fires burn across Victoria, Australia. AAP/Joel Carrett via REUTERS (Reuters)

SYDNEY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A severe storm in Australia’s Victoria state triggered flash flooding on Thursday, forcing the country’s famed Great Ocean Road to close, sweeping cars out to sea and cutting power to thousands.

* Authorities have issued an emergency warning for townsalong the Great Ocean Road, a popular tourist destination famousfor its scenic coastal views * The emergency warning said “very dangerous conditions arebeing caused by a severe thunderstorm and flash flooding” * It urged residents to move indoors and shelter away fromfloodwaters * A large stretch of the Great Ocean Road has been closed inboth directions * Local media reported cars have been swept into the oceanand 6,500 homes are without power * Rescue crews are assisting with people who became trappedin vehicles after floodwater inundated caravan parks, the StateEmergency Service told ABC Radio Melbourne * The weather bureau recorded 166 millimetres (6.5 inches)of rain since 9 a.m. in the nearby Mount Cowley area * It comes days after the Great Ocean Road was closed due tobushfires that started amid an intense summer heatwave

(Reporting by Christine Chen in Sydney; Editing by Michael Perry)

