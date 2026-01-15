Reasons to believe Russia behind cyberattack on Polish power system, PM says

WARSAW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - There are strong reasons to believe a group connected to Russian secret services was behind a December cyberattack on Poland’s energy infrastructure, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

Poland’s power system faced its largest cyberattack in years in the last week of December, its energy minister Milosz Motyka said on Tuesday.

Tusk added that because Poland’s defence systems worked well the attack did not threaten critical infrastructure and had practically no negative consequences.

“There are many reasons to believe… that they were prepared by groups directly linked to the Russian services, I don’t want to speculate, but I don’t think we have any doubts about the sources of inspiration,” Tusk told a press conference.

“I want to say that Poland defended itself against attempts at destabilization, and its infrastructure was never threatened for a moment.”

