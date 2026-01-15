SpaceX capsule with ailing astronaut, three crewmates splashes down off California

LOS ANGELES, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A SpaceX capsule carrying a four-member crew home from orbit in an emergency return to earth necessitated by an undisclosed serious medical condition afflicting one of the astronauts splashed down safely early on Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean off California.

The Crew Dragon capsule parachuted into calm seas off San Diego at about 12:45 a.m. EST (0845 GMT), capping a 10-hour-plus descent from the International Space Station and fiery re-entry through Earth’s atmosphere, carried live by a joint NASA-SpaceX webcast.

