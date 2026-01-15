https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/15/spacex-capsule-with-ailing-astronaut-three-crewmates-splashes-down-off-california

SpaceX capsule with ailing astronaut, three crewmates splashes down off California

La capsula SpaceX con un astronauta malato e tre compagni di equipaggio precipita al largo della California

Reuters
15.1.2026

LOS ANGELES, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A SpaceX capsule carrying a four-member crew home from orbit in an emergency return to earth necessitated by an undisclosed serious medical condition afflicting one of the astronauts splashed down safely early on Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean off California.

The Crew Dragon capsule parachuted into calm seas off San Diego at about 12:45 a.m. EST (0845 GMT), capping a 10-hour-plus descent from the International Space Station and fiery re-entry through Earth’s atmosphere, carried live by a joint NASA-SpaceX webcast.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Letteratura La ricetta di Agatha Christie John Lanchester
America Latina Mappa di una criminalità in espansione Pablo Ferri
Romania In giro per il mondo a imparare il mestiere Oana Filip
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati