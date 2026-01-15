https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/15/uk-weighs-response-after-russia-expels-british-diplomat

UK weighs response after Russia expels British diplomat

Reuters
15.1.2026

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The British government said on Thursday it was “carefully considering” its response after Russia expelled a British diplomat who it said was an undeclared officer in Britain’s intelligence services.

“This is not the first time the Kremlin has made malicious and baseless accusations against our staff,” the foreign office said in a statement.

“Their targeting of British diplomats comes out of desperation and actions like this undermine the basic conditions required for diplomatic missions to operate,” it added.

