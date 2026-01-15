https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/15/us-pressing-mexico-to-allow-us-forces-to-fight-cartels-nyt-reports

US pressing Mexico to allow US forces to fight cartels, NYT reports

Gli Stati Uniti fanno pressione sul Messico affinché permetta alle forze americane di combattere i cartelli, riporta il NYT

15.1.2026
The border wall between the United States and Mexico, after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she ruled out a U.S. military intervention to combat drug cartels, following a “good conversation” on Monday with U.S. President Donald Trump on security a (Reuters)

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The United States is intensifying pressure on Mexico to allow U.S. military forces to conduct joint operations to dismantle fentanyl labs inside the country, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing U.S. officials.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said earlier this week that she ruled out a U.S. military intervention to combat drug cartels following a “good conversation” with President Donald Trump on security and drug trafficking.

