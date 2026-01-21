Trump says he had a ‘very good call’ with Turkish President Erdogan

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had a “very good call” with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, without elaborating.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump told reporters during a briefing at the White House that he was going to have “a very important call” with Erdogan.

“It was a very good call,” Trump said Tuesday evening, as he left the White House to go to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

