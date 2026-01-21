https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/21/trump-says-he-had-a-very-good-call-with-turkish-president-erdogan

Trump says he had a ‘very good call’ with Turkish President Erdogan

Trump dichiara di aver avuto una “telefonata molto buona” con il presidente turco Erdogan

Reuters
21.1.2026
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 25, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (Reuters)

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had a “very good call” with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, without elaborating.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump told reporters during a briefing at the White House that he was going to have “a very important call” with Erdogan.

“It was a very good call,” Trump said Tuesday evening, as he left the White House to go to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Nia Williams)

