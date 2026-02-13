https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/13/russia-says-ukrainian-drones-hit-houses-enterprises-in-volgograd

Russia says Ukrainian drones hit houses, enterprises in Volgograd

La Russia dice che i droni ucraini hanno colpito case, imprese a Volgograd

Reuters
13.2.2026

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drones hit residential houses and industrial facilities in the southern Russian region of Volgograd, injuring several people, the regional governor said on Friday.

Ukraine and Russia have intensified drone and missile strikes as U.S.-brokered peace talks have failed to yield tangible results.

Ukrainian officials said Russia pounded Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles overnight on Thursday, further battering its energy system and leaving tens of thousands in the capital Kyiv and the cities of Dnipro and Odesa without heat, power and water.

The Volgograd region governor, Andrei Bocharov, said on the Telegram messaging app that several private houses and cars were damaged in Volgograd and adjacent districts, and three people were rushed to hospital.

He also said drones hit some industrial enterprises in the city and the region, without providing details.

Industry sources told Reuters that Lukoil-owned Volgograd oil refinery, which accounts for around 5% of Russia’s total oil refining capabilities, suspended oil processing on Wednesday after fire erupted following a Ukrainian done attack.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Stephen Coates)

