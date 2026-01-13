About 2,000 killed in Iran protests, official says

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Around 2,000 people were killed in Iran protests, an Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday, blaming “terrorists” for the deaths of civilians and security personnel.
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)
DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Around 2,000 people were killed in Iran protests, an Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday, blaming “terrorists” for the deaths of civilians and security personnel.
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)
DUBAI, 13 gennaio (Reuters) - Circa 2.000 persone sono state uccise nelle proteste in Iran, ha detto martedì un funzionario iraniano a Reuters, incolpando “terroristi” per la morte di civili e personale di sicurezza.
(Servizio di Dubai Newsroom)
Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it
Inserisci email e password per entrare nella tua area riservata.
Non hai un account su Internazionale?Registrati