About 2,000 killed in Iran protests, official says

Cars burn in a street during a protest over the collapse of the currency’s value, in Tehran, Iran, January 8, 2026. Stringer/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ( Reuters )

Auto bruciano in una strada durante una protesta per il crollo del valore della moneta, a Teheran, Iran, 8 gennaio 2026. Stringer/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ( Reuters )