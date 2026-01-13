https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/13/about-2-000-killed-in-iran-protests-official-says

About 2,000 killed in Iran protests, official says

Circa 2.000 morti nelle proteste in Iran, dice il funzionario

Reuters
13.1.2026
Cars burn in a street during a protest over the collapse of the currency’s value, in Tehran, Iran, January 8, 2026. Stringer/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS (Reuters)

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Around 2,000 people were killed in Iran protests, an Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday, blaming “terrorists” for the deaths of civilians and security personnel.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Regno Unito La repressione crudele contro Palestine action  George Monbiot
Un anno con La solitudine di Charlotte Donatella Di Pietrantonio
Dear Daddy Controllo parentale Claudio Rossi Marcelli
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati