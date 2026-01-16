https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/16/colombia-unveils-1-68-billion-plan-to-counter-drone-threats

Colombia unveils $1.68 billion plan to counter drone threats

La Colombia presenta un piano da 1,68 miliardi di dollari per contrastare le minacce dei droni

Reuters
16.1.2026
Colombian Minister of Defense, Pedro Arnulfo Sanchez, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bogota, Colombia, November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez (Reuters)

BOGOTA, Jan 16 - Colombia on Friday launched a $1.68 billion project to develop a so-called anti-drone shield to protect the country from attacks by unmanned drones operated by illegal armed groups, the defense minister said.

Colombia has been involved in an ongoing internal armed conflict for six decades that has left more than 450,000 dead. Conflict in the Andean nation has involved the military and police forces, leftist guerrillas, criminal gangs formed by former right-wing paramilitaries and drug cartels.

“Colombia is embarking on one of the boldest and most innovative strategies for our national security and defense,” Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a video statement.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing by Kylie Madry)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Dear Daddy Una battuta di troppo Claudio Rossi Marcelli
Stati Uniti La violenza come strategia di governo Elizabeth Bruenig
Cultura Con Wikipedia non si diventa miliardari Amy Chozick
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati