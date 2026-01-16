https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/16/trump-offers-to-restart-mediation-between-egypt-and-ethiopia-on-nile-river-water-sharing

Trump offers to restart mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia on Nile River water sharing

Reuters
16.1.2026
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he signs executive orders and proclamations in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo (Reuters)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The United States is ready to restart mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia to help resolve the issue of Nile River water sharing, President Donald Trump said in a letter to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Friday.

“I am ready to restart U.S. mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia to responsibly resolve the question of ‘The Nile Water Sharing’ once and for all,” Trump wrote in the letter, which he posted to his Truth Social account.

(Reporting by Ryan Patrick Jones in Toronto, Editing by Bhargav Acharya)

